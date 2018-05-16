The Mentelles: Book Discussion

Fayette Co. Extension Office Harry Sykes Way, Lexington, Kentucky 40504

The Fayette County Cooperative Extension of the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture, Food and Environment has partnered with The University Press of Kentucky on Kentucky Proud Evenings, a series of monthly author talks. These events will start at 6:00 pm at the Fayette County Extension Office (1140 Harry Sykes Way, Lexington).

Randolph Paul Runyon, The Mentelles: Mary Todd Lincoln, Henry Clay, and the Immigrant Family Who Educated Antebellum

Kentucky

Runyon presents a joint biography of Augustus Waldemar and Charlotte Victoire Mentelle, immigrant from France who settledin Lexington, Kentucky in 1798 and opened a school that attracted students including future first lady, Mary Todd.

LITERARY
