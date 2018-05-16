The Mentelles: Book Discussion

The Fayette County Cooperative Extension of the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture, Food and Environment has partnered with The University Press of Kentucky on Kentucky Proud Evenings, a series of monthly author talks. These events will start at 6:00 pm at the Fayette County Extension Office (1140 Harry Sykes Way, Lexington).

Randolph Paul Runyon, The Mentelles: Mary Todd Lincoln, Henry Clay, and the Immigrant Family Who Educated Antebellum

Kentucky

Runyon presents a joint biography of Augustus Waldemar and Charlotte Victoire Mentelle, immigrant from France who settledin Lexington, Kentucky in 1798 and opened a school that attracted students including future first lady, Mary Todd.