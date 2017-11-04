With $810,000 in prize money offered, this year’s CP National Horse Show has been designated a CSI-W 4* show by the FEI and the International Open Jumpers will compete for almost a half a million dollars in prize money. For the sixth year in a row, The National Show Hunter Hall of Fame has named the CP National Horse Show the ‘Horse Show of the Year’. In 2017, the top-rated hunter sections have a total purse of $195,000.

Kick off a jam-packed evening of fun and entertainment at the National Horse Show on Saturday, Nov. 4, at 5 p.m. by participating in the National Horse Show 5K Walk/Run benefitting the UK Markey Cancer Foundation. After the race, all participants will have complimentary access to the Breeders’ Cup Viewing Party and Country Boy Beer Garden, prior to the night’s highlight event, the Longines FEI World Cup(TM) Jumping Qualifier, an Olympic-level show jumping competition at 6:30 p.m. This family-friendly evening will also include a special celebration honoring racing legend, Man O’ War, as well as unique entertainment for those of all ages. Tickets are available for $25 per person, and children under 12 are admitted free.

Link to more info: https://runsignup.com/Race?raceId=49978