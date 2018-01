The Nude Party: stripped down and bare bone rock sound, akin to the British Invasion being transplanted back into the Carolina mountains.

Caroline Rose's music is filled with catchy synth hooks, Ray Manzarek-esque Farfisa, surf guitar, depth of thought and a punk attitude, LONER captures the energy of bands like Le Tigre and The Cramps, and nods to the styles of Blondie and DEVO, the pop hooks of icons like Justin Timberlake, all the while being inspired by the artistry of Kate Bush.