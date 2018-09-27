×
Formed in 2009, the Red Not Chili Peppers have quickly risen to be the Nation’s most active Chili Pepper tribute while also reaching international markets in Brazil, Mexico, and Japan. With top musicians hailing from as far as Milan Italy, the Red Not’s have stopped at nothing to develop the most accurate re-creation of that distinctive alternative funk rock sound everyone knows to be Red Hot Chili Peppers.
Manchester Music Hall 899 Manchester Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508 View Map
