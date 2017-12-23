The Rooster's Crow/ Will Solomon/ The Sway

Rooted in traditional Appalachian folk music, The Rooster's Crow brings a unique new sound to the singer-songwriter scene. Much like the old-time ballads heard as a child in Eastern Kentucky, Spencer's songs pay respect to the love and loss common to those hills and hollers. But, this is not the same folk music your grandma listened to on her kitchen radio. Gritty, dirty, Spencer's meticulously crafted lyrics paint a vivid portrait of both the beauty and darker side of mountain life. The songs are laced with Maggie Lander's fiddle work and her beautiful vocal harmonies. Rounding out the four piece is bassist, Chip Minks, and drummer-extraordinaire, Justin Wall, whose combined intricate rhythms provide the beat that bring the words to life. Stripped down, raw, and hauntingly beautiful, The Rooster's Crow will stir something inside you. This music will move you – to stomp your feet, to ache for lost love, to smile, cry, sin, or repent.

With thoroughbreds for neighbors and limestone under his feet, Will grew up in the heart of the Bluegrass State. He ate his vegetables, learned how to tie his shoelaces with his eyes closed, and played with Ninja Turtles. Later in life, he picked up the guitar, moved to the Appalachian foothills to study jazz, then headed south for Nashville.While living in Music City, Will says, "My Trapper Keeper was heavy from all of the note taking…with all of the talent around, you can't help but take notes." After six years in Tennessee, Will felt the sirens of Kentucky calling him back home. Since returning, Will has put together a band, played some tunes for some fine folks, and released his debut collection of songs.

The Sway is a Lexington soon-to-be husband and wife duo playing a bluesy, slinky mix of originals.