The Savage Radley/ Derek Spencer/ Fate McAffe

Shaped and inspired by the American South, The Savage Radley is the brainchild of Shaina Goodman, a Kentucky-raised songwriter and Delta farmer’s daughter whose music stomps, twangs, and bangs with all the power of her homeland.Mixing the storytelling tradition of classic southern writers with an amped-up soundcheck, Goodman views the groups debut “Kudzu” as another step toward the band becoming part of “a new wave of Southern rock.” It’s an album about where she’s from, stacked with songs that point to where she’s going. “I’m a real farmer’s daughter, singing about the things I know,” she explains. “It’s not hard to share my sense of place when I know figuratively and literally how a patch of land holds a world together.”

Derek Spencer: Gritty, dirty, and haunting, Spencer’s meticulously crafted lyrics paint a vivid portrait of both the beauty and darker side of mountain life.

Fate McAfee began writing original music at the age of 20, recorded his first full length studio album at 22, and has played small festivals and coffee shops and dive bars everywhere from the Appalachian Mountains to the Mississippi River, from the streets of New Orleans to theaters in Kentucky. He is from West Tennessee originally and typically plays solo, but collaborated with several talented musicians for his debut album “Little Bill & the Late Fees”, recorded in Paducah, Kentucky, where he currently resides.