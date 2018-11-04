"The Snowy Day and Other Stories by Ezra Jack Keats"

Life is full of adventure, if only you look for it. Peter and his red snow suit are ready to explore the snowy wonderland outside a world full of snowballs, covered hills, and crunch, crunch, crunch. As Peter gets older, he learns new skills like how to whistle, deal with bullies, and mail a letter. This celebration of the seasons of life features musical numbers, shadow puppetry, and heart-warming characters from the award winning children’s books by Ezra Jack Keats. Adventure with Peter as he grows up and explores the wide and wonderful world around him.

Sunday, November 4 – 2:00pm

Saturday, November 10 – 2:00 & 7:00pm

Sunday, November 11 – 2:00pm