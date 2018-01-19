Magnolia Boulevard/ Sean Whitting/ Bryan Minks/ The Josephines

The Burl 375 Thompson Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

Magnolia Boulevard is a 5-piece band built in Lexington, Kentucky blending the styles of Blues, Funk and Rock & Roll.

Sean Whiting ins a Paintsvile, Ky songwriter. 

Bryan Mink and The KY Sons are a whiskey-soaked rock band from Lexington. 

The Burl 375 Thompson Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40508 View Map
