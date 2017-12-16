The Summit/ Magnolia Boulevard

The Summit is a nationally touring rock band from Cincinnati dedicated to quality song-writing and performing. Put together by former Grooveshire members, Chris Scott and Mike Hennel, The Summit is a rock ‘n’ roll super group exploding with some of the country’s most decorated musicians. Fresh from both publishing and licensing deals in Nashville, TN and Scott’s collaboration with former Cage the Elephant Guitarist and Talkbox Rodeo producer, Lincoln Parish, the song writing duo made their way back home during the fall of 2015 to begin writing a new batch of tunes with Cincinnati’s own songwriting duo, David Heffron and Micah Hoosier. Magic instantly happened and the quartet quickly began polishing a whole new flare of soul inspired blues rock ‘n’ roll tunes very reminiscent of modern day song-writing genius, JJ Grey, fused with the vintage tones of iconic English rock bands such as Led Zeppelin, The Faces, and Humble Pie. In early 2016, the band hired accomplished pianist and heavy blues hitter, Chris Bentley, to provide a much needed B3 organ to the group’s unmatched eclectic sound.

Joined by Southern rock locals, Magnolia Boulevard.