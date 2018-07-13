×
The Whippoorwill Festival is an Earthskills gathering in central Appalachia. The three-day event aims to promote sustainable living in Appalachia by sharing earth-friendly living skills in a family-friendly atmosphere. The festival will feature dozens of workshops as well as acoustic shows and late-night campfire music. This year’s workshop topics range from herbalism and Chinese medicine to survival firemaking, storytelling, making hot sauce and solar power.
Info
Lago Linda Hideaway Blacks Ridge Rd, Lexington, Kentucky 41311 View Map
FESTIVAL