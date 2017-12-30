The Wooks NYE

This will be a two night NYE celebration.

Energetically honoring the sound of traditional bluegrass and mountain music, with threads of singer-songwriter, rock, and jam band music woven throughout, The Wooks are as at home on a festival stage as they are in a barn in the heart of Kentucky’s horse country. The Wooks translate the sights and sounds of the people, hills, bars, roads, creeks around them into songs and shows that captivate. With both respect for their heritage and innovative originality, The Wooks are the natural evolution of a sound that has always been there. Since their inception in 2014 The Wooks have been making noise in central Kentucky and beyond. The band won the prestigious 2016 Rockygrass Band Competition, placed in the finals for the 2017 Telluride Bluegrass Festival Band Competition, and were an 2017 IBMA Momentum Award Nominee. Their first record, Little Circles, debuted at #6 on the Billboard Bluegrass Chart.