Third Annual Wine & Dine with Justin Wells and special guests Arlo McKinley & The Lonesome Sound and Matt Woods on Friday, December 15th at The Burl.

Doors: 7:30 PM // Show: 8:00 PM // 21+Dinner show by Arlo McKinley and food provided by Bourbon N' Toulouse

$20 Wine & Dine Ticket + Evening Show $12 Evening Show Only