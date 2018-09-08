×
Three Dog Night are celebrating nearly five decades of hits. Their songs wind through the fabric of pop culture today, whether on the radio where they are heard day in and day out, in TV commercials or in major motion pictures — songs like "Mama Told Me (Not To Come)," "Joy to the World," "Black and White," "Shambala," and "One" serve to heighten our emotions and crystallize Three Dog Night's continuing popularity.
EKU Center for The Arts Hall Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40475 View Map
