Thursday Night Live

Fifth Third Pavilion 251 W Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

The lively downtown event returns featuring local bars, eateries and support going to a different charity every week. The music schedule goes as follows:

April 5 – Yellow Dye #5

April 12 – Aly’An  

April 19 – Hi-5  

April 26 – Swing Street

May 3 – Driftwood Gypsy

May 10 – Alt90

May 17 – Honeychild

May 24 – The Big Maracas

May 31 – Lauren Mink Band

June 7 – Charlie Shuck & The Trendells

June 14 – The Twiggenburys

June 21 – Girls Guns and Glory

June 28 – The Johnson Brothers

July 5 – Grayson Jenkins

July 12 – Better off Dead

July 19 – Tony and the Tan Lines

July 26 – Off The Clock

August 2 – Frontier

August 9 – 64West

August 16 – The Ranahans

August 23 – Kenny Owens & Group Therapy

August 30 – Tim Talbert Project

September 6 – The Mercy Men

September 13 – Boogie G & The Titanics

September 20 – Superfecta

September 27 – Rebel Without A Cause  

October 4 – The X’s * DLP Foundation

October 11 – Five Below Band

