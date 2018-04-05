Thursday Night Live

The lively downtown event returns featuring local bars, eateries and support going to a different charity every week. The music schedule goes as follows:
April 5 – Yellow Dye #5
April 12 – Aly’An
April 19 – Hi-5
April 26 – Swing Street
May 3 – Driftwood Gypsy
May 10 – Alt90
May 17 – Honeychild
May 24 – The Big Maracas
May 31 – Lauren Mink Band
June 7 – Charlie Shuck & The Trendells
June 14 – The Twiggenburys
June 21 – Girls Guns and Glory
June 28 – The Johnson Brothers
July 5 – Grayson Jenkins
July 12 – Better off Dead
July 19 – Tony and the Tan Lines
July 26 – Off The Clock
August 2 – Frontier
August 9 – 64West
August 16 – The Ranahans
August 23 – Kenny Owens & Group Therapy
August 30 – Tim Talbert Project
September 6 – The Mercy Men
September 13 – Boogie G & The Titanics
September 20 – Superfecta
September 27 – Rebel Without A Cause
October 4 – The X’s * DLP Foundation
October 11 – Five Below Band