Tiffany Haddish is quickly establishing herself as one of the most sought-after comedic talents in television and film. Haddish can currently be seen starring in Universal’s Girls Trip alongside Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah and Regina Hall. Girls Trip had the highest opening for an R rated comedy in the past two years and VanityFair.com called Haddish “the funniest woman alive.” She will next be seen in her debut comedy special for Showtime titled Tiffany Haddish: SHE READY! From the Hood to Hollywood, which will premiere in August. She will also be seen starring alongside Tracy Morgan in his new TBS show, The Last O.G., which is slated to premiere in October.

