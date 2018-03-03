Tim / Massey Ferguson (WRFL’s 30th Birthday Bash)

Kentucky for Kentucky invites RFL fans of all eras (and all other interested party peeps) to mingle and refuel between WRFL's 30th Birthday afternoon happenings at the Downtown Arts Center and nighttime throwdown at The Burl.

Pizza (including vegetarian and vegan options) and non-alcoholic beverages will be provided. Those of proper age are welcome to BYOB.

Pizza feasting begins at 5pm. Live music kicks in at 6pm, with Massey Ferguson / Tim, a mash-up of two bands that ruled Lexington's indie scene and WRFL's airwaves in the mid/late-90s.