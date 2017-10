World premiere of “Timeless,” a dark sci-fi comedy in which four scientists have discovered the fountain of youth in a new stem cell procedure. In one night they question history, women’s place in science, and the value of time as they wrestle with the fate of an overcrowded earth. Winner of the biennial Prize for Women Playwrights, produced and directed by Eric Seale.

Thursday, Nov. 2, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 3, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 4, 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 4, 7:30 p.m.