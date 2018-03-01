Actor/Comedian/Writer Tom Segura has quickly become one of Hollywood’s most in demand and highly regarded talents. He is best known for his two Netflix specials, Completely Normal(2014) and Mostly Stories (2016) of which Paste Magazine described him of, “...having a natural and capable storytelling ability, one that lifts his narratives out of average anecdote fare and plants them firmly in hilarious ground.” On January 12th, 2018 Segura returned to Netflix with his third stand-up special, Disgraceful. Filmed at the Paramount Theatre in Denver, Disgraceful gives voice to the sordid thoughts you’d never say out loud, with blunt musings on porn, parking lot power struggles, parenthood and more.