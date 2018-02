Trees and Traditions Tour of Waveland

Dec 6th and 13th at 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

$ 12.00 per person; reservations required

Every Year Waveland Mansion is beautifully decorated for Christmas! Come enjoy this holiday tour. A special time to relax with family and enjoy the trees decorating each room as you listen to costumed interpreters talk about early Christmas traditions