Triple Crown Cat Fanciers 2nd Annual Cat Show & Agility Competition

Kentucky Indoor Sports Sporting Ct, Lexington, Kentucky 40503

More than 200 pedigree cats from around the country are expected to compete. An Agility Competition will take place both days. Top breeders will be present, and rescue groups will be there with cats available for adoption. Pedigree kittens may be available as pets from breeders. A large museum exhibit by CFA will be on site, as well as educational breed booths. There will be a large vendors' mall (with over 50 vendors participating) with many unique items for sale. The concession stand will have food and drinks (including beer) available. Free parking. 

Spectators may bring a can of cat food as a donation for the Lexington Human Society and receive a ticket for a door prize.

