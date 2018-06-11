Troubadour Concert Series: Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenuen

New Orleans native Trombone Shorty began his career as a bandleader at the young age of six, toured internationally at age 12, and spent his teens playing with various brass bands throughout New Orleans and touring worldwide with Lenny Kravitz. He fronts funk/rock/jazz/hip-hop band Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue. Trombone Shorty's album For True topped Billboard Magazine's Contemporary Jazz Chart for 12 weeks. He performed at the White House in honor of Black History Month with music royalty such as B.B. King, Mick Jagger, Jeff Beck and Booker T. Jones. He received the President's Medal from Tulane University in recognition of his charitable work with the Trombone Shorty Foundation, which donates quality instruments to schools across New Orleans.