Tuk Tuk Cocktail Dinner Pairings

Downtown cocktail bar and restaurant West Main Crafting Co. will partner with Samantha Fore, chef and owner of the local culinary pop-up Tuk Tuk Sri Lankan Bites, to present a special cocktail dinner.

Tuk Tuk will prepare 12 dishes for a special, one-night only menu. Some of these are iconic Tuk Tuk items, like their fried chicken or meatballs, while others will be Sri Lankan iterations of dishes already found on West Main's culinary menu, including three new variations of the restaurant's steamed Bao Buns, a Shiitake dish, and curry spiced version of the restaurant's fries.

Of the 12 options, seven will be vegan-friendly, as will all cocktails – a more difficult thing to achieve than the casual drinker may expect, according to West Main brand ambassador Jonathan Laurel.

After opening in spring 2017, West Main released the second volume of its cocktail menu at the beginning of January 2018. Some of those cocktails (as well as some off-menu cocktails) will be paired with Tuk Tuk's menu. A house lime cordial soda will also be served, as an approximation of a popular Sri Lankan soda.

Other examples of items available on the menu will include:

Hounds of Tindalos (a bourbon cocktail with charred Campari and Amer Picon) paired with Tuk Tuk meat balls

House gin-and-tonic paired with Bao Buns

Yellow Sign cocktail (horseradish-infused mescal with mustard syrup) paired with sautéed shiitakes with rice, beetroot curry and curried pineapple

The menu will be available starting at 5 p.m., and will continue until the bar runs out of food or closing time.