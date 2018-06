Equus Run Vineyard’s “Tunes in the Vines” concert series presents a variety of musicians on Sunday afternoons for family-friendly entertainment. Attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic, lawn chairs or blankets; wine is available for purchase on-site.

June 24: Southern Daze

July 1: Carrie Johnson

July 8: Blake Jones

July 15: Brad Elswick

July 22: Lauren Mink

July 29: TDH4

Aug. 5: Midlife Harmony

Aug. 12: 2 Cool Band

Aug. 19: Timothy Baker

Agu. 26: BeRocksteady