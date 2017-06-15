UK Art Museum Director’s Tour of Thomas Nozkowski’s “Touchstones”

to Google Calendar - UK Art Museum Director’s Tour of Thomas Nozkowski’s “Touchstones” - 2017-08-04 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - UK Art Museum Director’s Tour of Thomas Nozkowski’s “Touchstones” - 2017-08-04 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - UK Art Museum Director’s Tour of Thomas Nozkowski’s “Touchstones” - 2017-08-04 18:30:00 iCalendar - UK Art Museum Director’s Tour of Thomas Nozkowski’s “Touchstones” - 2017-08-04 18:30:00

UK Art Museum Otis A. Singletary Center for the Arts, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

For his exhibit “Touchstones” (on display through Aug. 20), New York artist Thomas Nozkowski has paired his abstract paintings with art from the UK Art Museum’s permanent collection. Works by Milton Avery, Stuart Davis, Paul Gauguin, Morris Graves, David Alfaro Siqueiros, among others, help the audience appreciate Nozkowski’s achievements as well as the Museum’s collection. UK Art Museum director Stuart Horodner will lead a discussion of the Thomas Nozkowski exhibition as well as works on view in the permanent collection galleries.

Info

UK Art Museum Otis A. Singletary Center for the Arts, Lexington, Kentucky 40508 View Map

Tadoo

to Google Calendar - UK Art Museum Director’s Tour of Thomas Nozkowski’s “Touchstones” - 2017-08-04 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - UK Art Museum Director’s Tour of Thomas Nozkowski’s “Touchstones” - 2017-08-04 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - UK Art Museum Director’s Tour of Thomas Nozkowski’s “Touchstones” - 2017-08-04 18:30:00 iCalendar - UK Art Museum Director’s Tour of Thomas Nozkowski’s “Touchstones” - 2017-08-04 18:30:00

Built with Metro Publisher™
Close
Hi there!
Can't get enough Smiley Pete? Submit your email address to stay up to date with the latest content
Magazines