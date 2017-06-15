UK Art Museum Director’s Tour of Thomas Nozkowski’s “Touchstones”

For his exhibit “Touchstones” (on display through Aug. 20), New York artist Thomas Nozkowski has paired his abstract paintings with art from the UK Art Museum’s permanent collection. Works by Milton Avery, Stuart Davis, Paul Gauguin, Morris Graves, David Alfaro Siqueiros, among others, help the audience appreciate Nozkowski’s achievements as well as the Museum’s collection. UK Art Museum director Stuart Horodner will lead a discussion of the Thomas Nozkowski exhibition as well as works on view in the permanent collection galleries.