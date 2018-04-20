UK Symphony Orchestra - Season Finale: Bernstein at 100

University of Kentucky Symphony Orchestra presents the Season Finale concert of its 99th season: "Bernstein at 100" featuring University of Kentucky Choirs in the SCFA Concert Hall.

Program:

Bernstein: Overture to Candide

Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from West Side Story

Bernstein: Chicheser Psalms

Bernstein: Three Meditations from Mass

Bernstein: Prelude, Fugue and Riffs

Bernstein: Socrates from Serenade

Bernstein: music from On the Town

Bernstein: music from Candide

Bernstein: Make Our Garden Grow from Candide

Reserved Seating.

FREE advance tickets available for UK Students through the SCFA Box Office; valid student ID required. Free advance tickets not available on day of show.

Children age 6 and older are welcome to attend UKSO concerts. UK Symphony Orchestra evening concerts are not appropriate for children under age 6 in an interest in maintaining a quiet and contemplative listening environment. Children who are not able to sit quietly through the performance may be asked to leave the concert hall. Children of all ages are welcome to attend UKSO school concerts.