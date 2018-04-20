UK Symphony Orchestra - Season Finale: Bernstein at 100

University of Kentucky Symphony Orchestra presents the Season Finale concert of its 99th season: "Bernstein at 100" featuring University of Kentucky Choirs in the SCFA Concert Hall.
Program:
Bernstein: Overture to Candide
Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from West Side Story
Bernstein: Chicheser Psalms
Bernstein: Three Meditations from Mass
Bernstein: Prelude, Fugue and Riffs
Bernstein: Socrates from Serenade
Bernstein: music from On the Town
Bernstein: music from Candide
Bernstein: Make Our Garden Grow from Candide
Reserved Seating.
FREE advance tickets available for UK Students through the SCFA Box Office; valid student ID required. Free advance tickets not available on day of show.
Children age 6 and older are welcome to attend UKSO concerts. UK Symphony Orchestra evening concerts are not appropriate for children under age 6 in an interest in maintaining a quiet and contemplative listening environment. Children who are not able to sit quietly through the performance may be asked to leave the concert hall. Children of all ages are welcome to attend UKSO school concerts.