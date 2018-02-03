UK Wind Symphony - The Frozen Cathedral

×
The University of Kentucky Wind Symphony presents "The Frozen Cathedral" in the SCFA Concert Hall. This concert features special guests Dieter Hennings, guitar, and the Henry Clay Wind Ensemble.
General Admission seating.
Free advance tickets for University of Kentucky students available at the SCFA ticket office with valid student ID. Limit 1 per ID. Free advance tickets not available on the day of show.
Info
Singletary Center for The Arts 405 Rose Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508 View Map
MUSIC