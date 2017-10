In celebration of the holiday season, the lawn of Triangle Park will be transformed into a winter wonderland, with the popular family-friendly ice-skating rink set to open Nov. 11.

Ice rink hours are 10 a.m.-10 p.m. when school is out; during school season, hours are as follows: Mon.-Fri., 4-10 p.m.; Sat., 10 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sun., 1:30-9 p.m.

www.triangleparklexington.org/winter-ice-village/