Looking somewhat like Dracula's nasty little brother who spent some hard years drinking and working as a carnival barker for a second-rate freak show, Unknown Hinson translates that vibe to his style of country and western-tinged psychobilly. The band is now touring nationwide, wowing audiences with outrageous and campy, white-trash persona and freewheeling, sleazy tone.

Hinson’s most recent CD release, "Live and Undead", melds weepy twang, searing guitar riffs and lyrics that speak of love-gone-bad. Recorded at a sold-out show, an enthusiastic honky tonk crowd sings along with the King on every song.