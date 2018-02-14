Valentine's Tea at Waveland

Waveland State Historical Waveland Museum Ln, Lexington, Kentucky 40514

Looking for something fun, unique and different to do for Valentine's day? Waveland State Historic site is serving tea ! Tea is served at 6:30 p.m. in the mansion on fine china. All tea’s include a program, savory food, not to mention the delicious tea served by period dressed interpreters. Once you are finished with the tea enjoy a tour of the Waveland Mansion. A unique one-of-a-kind experience! Reservations are required.

Call today to schedule your tea at Waveland. 859-272-3611

All Tea Prices: $30.00 per person. Credit Card is needed to secure your reservation. Any changes will need to be made by the Friday before your scheduled event.

Gluten Free options available. $5.00 fee for gluten option. Must be requested at time of registration.

Info
Waveland State Historical Waveland Museum Ln, Lexington, Kentucky 40514
FOOD & DRINK
8592723611
