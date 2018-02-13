Valentine's Tea at Waveland

Looking for something fun, unique and different to do with a friend or a group? Waveland State Historic site serves tea every Tuesday! Tea is served at 2 p.m. in the mansion on fine china. All tea’s include a program, savory food, not to mention the delicious tea served by period dressed interpreters. Once you are finished with the tea enjoy a tour of the Waveland Mansion. A unique one-of-a-kind experience; reservations are required.

Call today to schedule your tea at Waveland! 859-272-3611

All Tea Prices: $30.00 per person. Credit Card is needed to secure your reservation. Any changes will need to be made by the Friday before your scheduled event.

Gluten Free options available. $5.00 fee for gluten option. Must be requested at time of registration.