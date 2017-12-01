Pop-Up Vegan Cuisine at FIKA Cantina

Several local culinary outlets will set up shop at FIKA Vegan Cantina (located inside the wellness studio Granola Culture) for a vegan culinary pop-up event directly across the street from the December Night Market.

Vendors include Vegan Nepal (fresh, hot and spicy plant-based Nepalese food), Greenhouse Grub (healthy, plant-based vegan food), Fennel and Fig (organic vegan treats featuring homegrown fruits, veggies and herbs) and Laura’s Hemp Chocolates.

