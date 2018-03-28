A true comedy veteran, Alabama-born Vic Henley has done it all. Co-author of a national bestselling book with fellow comedian Jeff Foxworthy, Vic has appeared on HBO, CBS, NBC, FOX, MTV, BRAVO, CMT and just about every other stand up comedy show on television. He was a VH-1 VJ and has his own Comedy Central Presents half hour special as well as performances on The Late Show with David Letterman and The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.

With an easy style that covers a variety of topics, Vic’s material has been featured on nationally syndicated radio shows like “John Boy and Billy” as well as SIRIUS XM’s Raw Dog and Blue Collar comedy channels.