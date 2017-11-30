Victor and Penny

Google Calendar - Victor and Penny - 2017-11-30 20:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Victor and Penny - 2017-11-30 20:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Victor and Penny - 2017-11-30 20:30:00 iCalendar - Victor and Penny - 2017-11-30 20:30:00

Willie's Locally Known 286 Southland Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40503

Victor & Penny deliver swing-infused folk-jazz in the band’s signature high-energy style with joy, humor, and soaring musical improvisation. V&P were named “Best Folk Ensemble 2015” by the PITCH; “Standout Concert of the Year” by the Joplin Globe; and are two-time Folk Alliance International official showcase artists. Victor & Penny impress and delight with charm and hot licks and they are an “absolute rollicking blast.”

Info
Willie's Locally Known 286 Southland Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40503 View Map
MUSIC
Google Calendar - Victor and Penny - 2017-11-30 20:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Victor and Penny - 2017-11-30 20:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Victor and Penny - 2017-11-30 20:30:00 iCalendar - Victor and Penny - 2017-11-30 20:30:00