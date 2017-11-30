Victor and Penny

Victor & Penny deliver swing-infused folk-jazz in the band’s signature high-energy style with joy, humor, and soaring musical improvisation. V&P were named “Best Folk Ensemble 2015” by the PITCH; “Standout Concert of the Year” by the Joplin Globe; and are two-time Folk Alliance International official showcase artists. Victor & Penny impress and delight with charm and hot licks and they are an “absolute rollicking blast.”