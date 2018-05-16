'Vietnam 101 : The War on Campus' Film Screening

Transy Theater Department presents Vietnam101: The War on Campus, a documentary theater piece about one college community's journey during the Vietnam War years. Based on recollections of over one hundred students at Oberlin College in Ohio, the play recreates a time when people were asking the same questions that are being asked today about our government and our responsibilities. Combining monologues with Story Theater-type scenes, the play covers the years 1964 to 1970, from Lyndon Johnson's promise not to expand the war (and early, well-behaved protests) to Kent State (when the entire campus shut down), and finally an epilogue from the present.