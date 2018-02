Waveland is the home field to the only Kentucky Vintage Base Ball team, The Bluegrass Barons! Bring your chair and come enjoy a wonderful day of history, food and of course, the good old American pastime: baseball as it was in the 1860’s.

No reservations needed; tickets will be available at the ticket booth as you enter.

Adults - $5.00

Children 7 years of age to 12 years old - $2.00

DATES & TIMES: May 6 / June 24 / July 15 / Aug 5 / Sept 30. All games start at 1 p.m.