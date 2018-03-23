Inspired by the love relationship between novelists Vita Sackville-West and Virginia Woolf, Philadelphia’s Vita and the Woolf released their long-awaited new album, Tunnels in June 2017 via Believe Global Label Services. The project was mixed by James Chapman (of Maps ) and has received widespread critical acclaim, among others finding a fan in M83 who wrote about them for USA Today as well as being dubbed a “Band You Need To See” by Billboard. A dynamic and cerebral collection of soulful pop, the album touches on power dynamics in relationships and society as well as sexual discovery and empowerment.