Vita and The Woolf

Cosmic Charlie's 723 National Avenue, Lexington, Kentucky 40502

Inspired by the love relationship between novelists Vita Sackville-West and Virginia Woolf, Philadelphia’s Vita and the Woolf released their long-awaited new album, Tunnels in June 2017 via Believe Global Label Services. The project was mixed by James Chapman (of Maps ) and has received widespread critical acclaim, among others finding a fan in M83 who wrote about them for USA Today as well as being dubbed a “Band You Need To See” by Billboard. A dynamic and cerebral collection of soulful pop, the album touches on power dynamics in relationships and society as well as sexual discovery and empowerment.

Cosmic Charlie's 723 National Avenue, Lexington, Kentucky 40502
