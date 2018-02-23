Voices HEaRd 2018 expands from one performance at Woodford Theatre to a full weekend of performances and events in Versailles and Lexington on February 23, 24, and 25. In collaboration with Eve Ensler’s One Billion Rising 2018 Campaign, Voices HEaRd 2018 brings together male and female performing and visual artists to raise their voices against violence against women and the many challenges girls and women of all ages face. All event proceeds will support The Girl Project and Step by Step, Lexington.

On Saturday, February 24 at 8:00 PM and Sunday, February 25 at 2:00 PM, the mainstage Voices HEaRd 2018 performance will showcase original work from more than 20 groups and artists from across Kentucky, including Agape Theatre, The Broad Brigade, The Girl Project, Movement Continuum, Northern Kentucky University Dance, University of Kentucky Dance, Suspend Louisville, local actors Darius Fatemi, Donna Ison, Robbie Morgan, Trish Clark, and a special TBA guest artist. Tickets to the Voices HEaRd performance are $20/adult, $15/student.

Lora Wilson Mau’s community workshop, Bodies Heard: Moving Forward Together, at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 24 is $40 for the two-hour workshop with boxed lunch (professional development credit available). This workshop will invite the language of the body into the evolving conversation about gender equality, empowerment, and the freedom to be that flourishes in an environment that is safe and respectful. No dance experience required, and all bodies welcome.

A screening of a documentary filmed by Julie Edwards about the collaboration between Step by Step and The Girl Project, Just Us Moms Performing, will be premiered along with a talkback on Saturday, February 24 at 2:00 PM. Admission is $10 or pay what you can.

The expert panel discussion with brunch on Sunday, February 25 at the Hardymon Theatre in the Marksbury Building on the University of Kentucky will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM and is $10/person. Weekend passes that include Saturday and Sunday events, excluding Lora Wilson Mau’s workshop, are $30. Tickets may be purchased by calling the Woodford Theatre Box Office at 859.873.0648 or online at www.woodfordtheatre.com. For more about the additional benefit performances and events, visit The Girl Project on Facebook.