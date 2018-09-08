Waveland Art Fair 2018

Sep 08, 2018 / 10:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Sep 9, 2018 / 11:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Waveland State Historic Site is holding the 5th annual Waveland Art Fair. Come browse, shop and meet some of Kentucky’s top artist and their work. Enjoy the tour of Waveland’s main home, former servant quarters, smoke house and ice house. Have lunch and taste wine from local Kentucky food and wine vendors.

Children’s activities will be offered throughout the event.

Tickets are $5.00 for adults; children under 12 are free. Tickets sold on site.