Waveland State Historic Site along side, Karl Shannon and Hank 96.1 will be hosting, Waveland Cruise 2018!

DATES & TIMES:

Aug 18, 2018 / 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Located at Historic Waveland just Off Nicholasville road. This will be a "Historic" cruise at the location featuring fun and games, entertainment and more!

Gate will be $5.00. Tickets sold on site.