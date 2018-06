A potent mixture of roots rock, Americana, blues, and British influences, the new album, "Powerful Stuff", primarily features the "original" Beatnecks: Wilder on lead vocals and guitar, Donny "The Twangler" Roberts, guitar and vocals, Denny "Cletus" Blakely, bass and vocals, and Jimmy Lester, drums, who were one of the most popular touring bands from the mid-1980s into the 1990s.