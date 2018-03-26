The volunteers of the Troubadour Concert Series and Highbridge Spring Water announce “Weird Al” Yankovic and The Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour – a stripped-down, no-frills production. After his highly successful Mandatory World Tour (200 dates including the Hollywood Bowl and Radio City Music Hall), Yankovic decided that he wanted to take a break from the high-octane theatrics that he’s known for and go bare-bones – no costumes, no props, no video screens… just Al and his band of three decades hanging out on stage, playing music. Because of the nature of the show, Yankovic will be performing exclusively in intimate theatres and settings. Drawing from a back catalogue of 14 studio albums, Weird Al promises to deliver a different set list every night – no two shows along the tour will be the same.