WellRED Comedy Tour

Trae Crowder: Recently earning national attention (or notoriety, depending on your viewpoint) for his “Liberal Redneck” series of viral videos, Trae Crowder has been performing his particular brand of Southern-fried intellectual comedy in the Southeast and beyond for the past six years. Trae is also a writer and is currently a member of NBC Universal’s Talent Infusion Program after being invited to their prestigious Late Night Writer’s Workshop in 2015.

Drew Morgan: Hailing from rural East Tennessee, Drew draws on his experiences as a small-town son of a preacher man who has lived in Africa, Australia, Miami, Boston, and (currently) New York City. Weaving his stories together with observations on culture, religion, and identity, he’s like Mark Twain on acid, or maybe just a confused Southerner pretending to have it together.

Corey Ryan Forrester (CoFo): Corey has been writing and performing stand up comedy since the age of sixteen – before he could legally work in a comedy club. His North Georgia roots have given Corey an affinity for Southern wit and storytelling. He may often wear a PBR hat, but don’t assume there is anything blue collar about him. CoFo has thoughts on everything from race to religion, politics and gender.

