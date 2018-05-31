Wesley Bright and The Honeytones

Wesley Bright & The Honeytones are a soul band from the funky rust belt town of Akron, OH. Although he’s only been on the scene for several years, Wesley has grown to be a regional favorite amongst true soul-lovers and vinyl collectors. As a vocalist, he is quoted to be a honey-voiced frontman who’s got the pipes and the moves to keep the crowd going all night! Backed by the Honeytones, Wesley is stepping out on his own to create a new soul sound that bridges the gap between classic soul and the modern sound.