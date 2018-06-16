Chris Sullivan is a singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist from Lexington, KY. His musical projects include Western Movies, The Swells, Big Maracas, Fabled Canelands and Swing 39. His tastes range from New Orleans music to primitive blues, rock n roll, soul, early jazz, British Invasion pop, alongside roots stylings in genres from Cuba to Nashville and Spaghetti Western film music.His songwriting heroes have names like Neil, Willie, Bob, Leonard, Patti, Lou, Pete, Keef, Duke, Tom, Nina, Ennio, Jimi, Chuck, and Bo Diddley. While he’s an admittedly streaky shooter in the game of pool, he can hit the 8 ball in on the break, once in a blue moon.