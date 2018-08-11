Jesse Correll & Fawn Larson

ABOUT JESSE CORRELL:

For several years, Jesse had been mulling over the idea of starting a podcast for singer-songwriters. He was drawn to the intimacy and specificity of the medium. Having moved to a completely unknown city, he also knew this would be a great way to meet fellow travelers and garner their tricks of the trade. In early 2016, he launched The Hexagon: A Podcast For Singer-Songwriters. By the end of 2017, he had explored six aspects of being a working solo musician (songwriting, performing, recording, business, growth, and life) with 21 artists.

ABOUT FAWN LARSON:

Born in Louisiana and residing in Nashville, her music is influenced by the dance halls, street jazz, and sticky summer bluegrass sounds of Cajun country. But her unique expression transcends genre and lands in a place of gritty rock and smooth lyricality, all with a vulnerability that honors her folk roots. Her band, Fawn Larson & the Fringe is piano and electric guitar driven, featuring lush three-part harmonies that get under your skin in the most delicate way.