Jesse Correll & Fawn Larson

ABOUT JESSE CORRELL:

For several years, Jesse had been mulling over the idea of starting a podcast for singer-songwriters. He was drawn to the intimacy and specificity of the medium. Having moved to a completely unknown city, he also knew this would be a great way to meet fellow travelers and garner their tricks of the trade. In early 2016, he launched The Hexagon: A Podcast For Singer-Songwriters. By the end of 2017, he had explored six aspects of being a working solo musician (songwriting, performing, recording, business, growth, and life) with 21 artists.

ABOUT FAWN LARSON:

Fawn Larson is an Americana indie rock musician with a story to tell. Relentless yet soft-spoken, her songs leave the listener wanting more – more connection, more home, more yearning, more desire. A strikingly eloquent singer-songwriter, her voice and sound deliver on themes that speak to falling in love, reclaiming old truths, and the pain of letting go. She has sold out venues and attracted audiences that hang onto her every word. Her upcoming full-length album “Loose Hand” promises to bring more of the raw and honest sound that Larson has become known for across the South and beyond.