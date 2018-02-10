Kelly Richey is a Kentucky native well known for her virtuosity on the electric guitar, but few people know her acoustic side. Richey began her career by playing in folk duos, in small pubs throughout her hometown of Lexington, KY. Kelly solo acoustic show includes stripped-down versions of archived Kelly Richey band favorites with the same intensity and passion that she brings to her electric shows. For those Kelly Richey fans that have been following her for years, you’ll experience a new side of Kelly as show performs on her six-string acoustic guitar.