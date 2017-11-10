Whiskey Bear is hosting some of Lexington's favorite artists for the launch of Whiskey Bear Live. Join us every Saturday, grab dinner from one of your favorite local restaurants, enjoy a drink with us and settle in for an evening full of great live music.

Maggie Lander is a Lexington singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. She is known for her smoky, soulful vocals and fiery fiddle playing. She maintains a busy studio and performance schedule, performing solo and with numerous bands around the area.