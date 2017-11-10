Maggie Lander

Whiskey Bear 119 Marion, Suite 170, Lexington, Kentucky 40517

Whiskey Bear is hosting some of Lexington's favorite artists for the launch of Whiskey Bear Live. Join us every Saturday, grab dinner from one of your favorite local restaurants, enjoy a drink with us and settle in for an evening full of great live music.

Maggie Lander is a Lexington singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. She is known for her smoky, soulful vocals and fiery fiddle playing. She maintains a busy studio and performance schedule, performing solo and with numerous bands around the area.

FOOD & DRINK, MUSIC
