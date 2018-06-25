Who Killed Betty Gail Brown?: Book Discussion

The Fayette County Cooperative Extension of the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture, Food and Environment has partnered with The University Press of Kentucky on Kentucky Proud Evenings, a series of monthly author talks. These events will start at 6:00 pm at the Fayette County Extension Office (1140 Harry Sykes Way, Lexington).

Robert G. Lawson, Who Killed Betty Gail Brown? Murder, Mistrial, and Mystery

Lawson, a defense attorney for the only person ever charged with the crime, recounts the famous cold case of nineteen-year-old Transylvania University student Betty Gail Brown, who on October 27, 1961, was found in her car on campus strangled to death with her own brassiere.