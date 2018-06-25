Who Killed Betty Gail Brown?: Book Discussion

Fayette Co. Extension Office Harry Sykes Way, Lexington, Kentucky 40504

 The Fayette County Cooperative Extension of the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture, Food and Environment has partnered with The University Press of Kentucky on Kentucky Proud Evenings, a series of monthly author talks. These events will start at 6:00 pm at the Fayette County Extension Office (1140 Harry Sykes Way, Lexington).

Robert G. Lawson, Who Killed Betty Gail Brown? Murder, Mistrial, and Mystery

Lawson, a defense attorney for the only person ever charged with the crime, recounts the famous cold case of nineteen-year-old Transylvania University student Betty Gail Brown, who on October 27, 1961, was found in her car on campus strangled to death with her own brassiere.

Fayette Co. Extension Office Harry Sykes Way, Lexington, Kentucky 40504
