Kentucky musicians Daniel Martin Moore and Julia Purcell will perform original works, and poet and novelist Mary Ann Taylor-Hall will give a reading, for this event, which is being held in conjunction with “Lavish!”, a long-term project by Zoé Strecker featuring community-embroidered images of natural communities and organisms in the forests on Pine Mountain in southeastern Kentucky. Additionally, Rebecca Allan will give a short talk in Morlan Gallery followed by a reception.
Wild Things: Selected Artists from the Pine Mountain Sessions
Transylvania University- Carrick Theatre Shearer Art Building, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
